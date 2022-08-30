Professional rock climber arrested for sexual assaults at Yosemite National Park, officials say

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- A professional rock climber has been arrested for alleged sexual assaults at Yosemite National Park.

An indictment was unsealed on Tuesday that charges 38-year-old Charles Barrett with aggravated sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact.

The U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of California says Barrett committed sexual assaults at two different times along with "abusive sexual contact" in August 2016 at the park.

Barrett could face life in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

Anyone with information or who may have been a victim is asked to contact the National Park Service.