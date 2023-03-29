Portion of Highway 140 in Mariposa County closed due to rockslide

Caltrans has closed off a section of Highway 140 in Mariposa County as crews work to clear debris from a rockslide.

Crews will finish up initial scaling of the slide area this week, but it could take another week to remove all the material.

Officials say weather is to blame for the slide.

It happened about 15 miles east of Briceburg.

Caltrans hopes to reopen the roadway to one-way traffic by next week.

In the meantime, drivers can take a detour at Foresta and El Portal Roads.

This runs parallel to the slide area.