Rocky Hill Brewing closing Fresno, Exeter locations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The owners of Rocky Hill Brewing in central Fresno have decided to close the brewery permanently.Officials say the location in the Tower District on Van Ness and Olive Avenue will not reopen. They are also expecting to close their brewery in Exeter as well.In the meantime, the brewery will produce its last batches of beer before selling their equipment.Managers said while COVID-19 is partly to blame for the closure, the company was losing money before the pandemic hit.Rocky Hill will be announcing special deals on its final products and will also sell its grain, hops, and brewing equipment to any home-brewers in the Central Valley.