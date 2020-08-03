Semi-truck driver hospitalized after rollover crash in Fresno County

#ManningIncident Firefighters are on scene of a semi truck rollover with pin-in on Manning, East of Interstate 5. Driver was extricated from cab and airlifted to CRMC with major injuries. pic.twitter.com/tcSmKKXyPj — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) August 3, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a rollover crash involving a semi-truck in Fresno County on Monday morning.The crash occurred shortly after 4 a.m. on Manning Avenue near Interstate 5.Fresno County firefighters were also on the scene to extricate the driver from the truck's cab.Officials say the driver was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno with major injuries.Further details regarding the crash were not immediately available.