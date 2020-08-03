crash

Semi-truck driver hospitalized after rollover crash in Fresno County

Officials say the driver was airlifted to CRMC in downtown Fresno with major injuries.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a rollover crash involving a semi-truck in Fresno County on Monday morning.

The crash occurred shortly after 4 a.m. on Manning Avenue near Interstate 5.

Fresno County firefighters were also on the scene to extricate the driver from the truck's cab.



Officials say the driver was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno with major injuries.

Further details regarding the crash were not immediately available.
