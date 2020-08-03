Semi-truck driver hospitalized after rollover crash in Fresno County

The crash occurred shortly after 4 a.m. on Manning Avenue near Interstate 5.
Fresno County firefighters were also on the scene to extricate the driver from the truck's cab.
#ManningIncident Firefighters are on scene of a semi truck rollover with pin-in on Manning, East of Interstate 5. Driver was extricated from cab and airlifted to CRMC with major injuries. pic.twitter.com/tcSmKKXyPj— CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) August 3, 2020
Officials say the driver was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno with major injuries.
Further details regarding the crash were not immediately available.