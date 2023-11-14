Officers are working to figure out what led to a rollover crash in Southeast Fresno.

No one hurt following rollover crash in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officers are working to figure out what led to a rollover crash in Southeast Fresno.

It happened after 3 a.m. Tuesday on Platt Avenue near Ninth Street, near Roosevelt High School.

Police say a man driving a gray Chevy Malibu lost control of his car on Platt and collided with two parked cars.

His car then rolled over and came to rest on its roof.

Officers say the driver was not injured and does not appear to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

He was the only person inside the car.