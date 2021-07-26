Bulldog Breakdown: Ronnie Rivers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ronnie Rivers was named to the preseason All-Mountain West team for the first time in his career.He was also put on the watch list for the Maxwell and Doak Walker awards. Those are given to the best player in college football and best running back in college football respectively.Ronnie is tied for the all time touchdown record at Fresno State and is ready for one last run with the Dogs.He and defensive end David Perales represented the Dogs in Las Vegas.Action News spoke with Ronnie about his big week.