Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: Ronnie Rivers

EMBED <>More Videos

Bulldog Breakdown: Ronnie Rivers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ronnie Rivers was named to the preseason All-Mountain West team for the first time in his career.

He was also put on the watch list for the Maxwell and Doak Walker awards. Those are given to the best player in college football and best running back in college football respectively.

Ronnie is tied for the all time touchdown record at Fresno State and is ready for one last run with the Dogs.

He and defensive end David Perales represented the Dogs in Las Vegas.

Action News spoke with Ronnie about his big week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsbulldog breakdownsports
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BULLDOG BREAKDOWN
Cam Worrell breaks down important plays from Fresno State-Hawaii game
Chatting with football coach Kalen DeBoer about game against Hawaii
Fresno State men's basketball coach hopes to bring back winning team
Bulldog Breakdown: Catching up with Kevin Sutherland
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Show More
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
More TOP STORIES News