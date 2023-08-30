Ronnie Rivers makes Rams 53 man roster, other Bulldogs cut as rosters are finalized

Perhaps no one took more advantage of their opportunity than the Bulldogs' all-time touchdown leader, Ronnie Rivers.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Perhaps no one took more advantage of their opportunity than the Bulldogs' all-time touchdown leader Ronnie Rivers.

In his three preseason games, Rivers ran the ball 22 times for 105 yards.

That performance earned him the highest grade on the LA offense, per Pro Football Focus.

But cut day in the NFL bringing tough news for former bulldogs and Valley natives. Here's the full list of former Bulldogs/locals waived or released:

Jalen Moreno-Cropper, WR (Cowboys)

Nikko Remigio, WR (Chiefs)

KeeSean Johnson, WR (Bills)

Jordan Mims, RB (Bills)

Alex Akingbulu, OL (Commanders)

David Perales, DE/LB (Steelers)

Arron Mosby, LB (Packers)

Mykal Walker, LB (Bears)

Kevin Atkins, DT (Giants)

Juju Hughes, S (Cardinals)

Netane Muti, OL (Raiders)

Valley Natives: Frank Ginda, LB (Falcons, Pacheco HS), Adrian Martinez, QB (Lions, Clovis West HS), Andre Chachere, S (Cardinals, Clovis West HS)

Those players can still sign with the practice squad which could lead to some playing time later in the season. There are just five former FS players on an active NFL roster:

QB's Derek Carr & Jake Haener with the Saints, Daron Bland (S) with the Cowboys, Davante Adams (WR) with the Raiders and Rivers (RB) with the Chargers.

Other locals include David Wells (TE), a Clovis North HS grad on the Buccaneers, Jaylon Johnson (CB), a Central HS grad with the Bears and Eric Kendricks (LB), a Hoover HS grad with the Chargers.

