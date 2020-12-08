Ryan's Place owners put Hanford, Visalia locations up for sale

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular restaurant in the South Valley is saying goodbye.In April, the coronavirus pandemic forced the Ryan's Place locations in Hanford and Visalia to close. While the owners tried to reopen the restaurants, there wasn't enough staffing available.In a Facebook post on Friday, the owners announced both locations are up for sale.They also thanked their customers for their love, kindness and support over the decades."I'll keep the Facebook alive, and I'll keep the e-club alive, and you know who knows what I can create in the future? We have to look at this as an opportunity, you know?" said owner Amy Rose.Amy Rose said many former Ryan's Place customers continue to support her family's businesses by ordering from their Black Bear Diner locations.She plans to host a get together at the Black Bear Diner in Tulare sometime next year as a thank-you to former Ryan's Place staff.