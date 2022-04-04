21-year-old Selma woman among 6 killed in Sacramento shooting, authorities say

RELATED: Sacramento mass shooting: Video shows moment gunfire erupts, sending crowd running
Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21, died early Sunday morning after police say at least two shooters opened fire on 10th and K Street in a busy area filled with restaurants and nightclubs.
Three women, including Martinez-Andrade, and three men were killed. Police say at least 12 more were injured by the gunfire.
RELATED: Families mourn victims of Sacramento mass shooting; community left 'stunned'
This is a developing story.
Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.