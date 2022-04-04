mass shooting

21-year-old Selma woman among 6 killed in Sacramento shooting, authorities say

Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21, died early Sunday morning after police say at least two shooters opened fire in downtown Sacramento.
Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities say a Selma woman was one of the six people killed in a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento over the weekend.

Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21, died early Sunday morning after police say at least two shooters opened fire on 10th and K Street in a busy area filled with restaurants and nightclubs.

Three women, including Martinez-Andrade, and three men were killed. Police say at least 12 more were injured by the gunfire.

As police search for at least two shooters, family members are mourning the loss of their loved ones.



This is a developing story.

