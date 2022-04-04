21-year-old Selma woman among 6 killed in Sacramento shooting, authorities say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=11708098" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As police search for at least two shooters, family members are mourning the loss of their loved ones.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities say a Selma woman was one of the six people killed in a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento over the weekend.Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21, died early Sunday morning after police say at least two shooters opened fire on 10th and K Street in a busy area filled with restaurants and nightclubs.Three women, including Martinez-Andrade, and three men were killed. Police say at least 12 more were injured by the gunfire.