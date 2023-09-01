WATCH LIVE

Disney California Adventure Park opens San Fransokyo Square in nod to 'Big Hero 6' film

Friday, September 1, 2023 2:08AM
San Fransokyo Square now open at Disney California Adventure Park
San Fransokyo Square, based on the film "Big Hero 6," is now open at Disney California Adventure Park.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Disneyland Resort is celebrating the opening of San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure Park.

It's the alternate universe seen in Disney's "Big Hero 6" film and the Disney+ series "Baymax!" where San Francisco ends up with an extensive Tokyo overlay.

The fictional city is now a real place -- taking over the former Pacific Wharf food court.

Parkgoers can enjoy new menu items inspired by Asian cuisine.

Guests will also get the chance to meet the movie's boy genius -- Hiro Hamada -- and shop exclusive merchandise.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.

