San Joaquin River closed in Madera County as snowpack melts

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The San Joaquin River will be closed starting Monday in Madera County as fast-moving currents continue to raise concerns.

Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue announced the river will be closed from Millerton Lake and the Friant Dam to the Merced County Line.

Closures along the river in Merced and Fresno counties still remain in place.

Officials say the melting snowpack is sending large amounts of water rushing down into the river, creating dangerous conditions.

Those found in the river during the closure could be arrested.