Water release from Kerckhoff Dam to increase flow of San Joaquin River

San Joaquin River levels to rise as PG&E increases water flow from Kerckhoff Dam

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- PG&E officials are preparing residents for rising water levels in the San Joaquin River.

Company representatives say they plan to increase flows on a portion of the river this Sunday by releasing more water from the Kerckhoff Dam in Fresno and Madera counties.

PG&E says community members should avoid going into the water due to those high flows, which will impact a nine-mile-long section of the river between the Kerckhoff Dam and Millerton Lake.

The water release is due to work being done at the Kerckhoff 2 Powerhouse.

It'll start around 5 pm Sunday and go on until around 5 pm on December 24.

