Health & Fitness

Blue-green algae blooming in San Luis Reservoir, officials say stay out of water

Boating is still allowed, but swimming and other recreational activities involving getting into the water are not considered safe.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officials are warning all people to stay out of the San Luis Reservoir in Merced County until further notice due to blue-green algae blooming, posing potential health risks.

Boating is still allowed, but swimming and other recreational activities involving getting into the water are not considered safe.

The department says exposure to toxic blue-green algae can cause several reactions, including eye irritation, skin rash and flu-like symptoms.

Pets can be especially susceptible because they tend to drink the water and lick their fur afterward.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmerced countyhealthmerced countytravelswimming
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Recent shootings in San Joaquin leaving community on edge and hoping for change
Central California coronavirus cases
Driver killed in two-vehicle crash in Madera County, CHP says
3 wanted for robbing 7-Eleven store using rock in northeast Fresno
Valley CHP officers assisting around California with recent protests
5 officers shot when protests turned violent in 2 cities
Man taken to the hospital after drive-by shooting in northwest Fresno
Show More
What is the Insurrection Act and how would Pres. Trump use it?
Mother says she forgives man accused of killing her son in DUI accident
Police and businesses prepare for criminals using protests as cover
Medical examiner: Floyd's heart stopped while restrained
Trump warns of military deployment as George Floyd protests resume
More TOP STORIES News