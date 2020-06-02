Blue-green algae blooming in San Luis Reservoir, officials say stay out of water

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officials are warning all people to stay out of the San Luis Reservoir in Merced County until further notice due to blue-green algae blooming, posing potential health risks.Boating is still allowed, but swimming and other recreational activities involving getting into the water are not considered safe.The department says exposure to toxic blue-green algae can cause several reactions, including eye irritation, skin rash and flu-like symptoms.Pets can be especially susceptible because they tend to drink the water and lick their fur afterward.