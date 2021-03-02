San Mateo passes $5 per hour hazard pay for grocery workers

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Workers at large grocery and drug stores in the city of San Mateo will now get hazard pay.The city council unanimously passed an emergency ordinance Monday that will give workers facing extensive exposure to COVID-19 an extra $5 per hour.Workers will also receive four hours of paid leave when they go get the COVID-19 vaccine.The emergency ordinance takes effect immediately. It expires after 90 days, so the city plans on passing a regular ordinance as well.Cities like Oakland, San Jose and San Leandro have already passed hazard pay measures. San Francisco is in the process of considering a similar measure.