Woolsey Fire: Sandra Bullock donates $100,000 to Humane Society of Ventura County to help with animal rescues

Ventura County animal shelters are overflowing with pets evacuated from the Woolsey and Hill fires, and they need your help.

Actress Sandra Bullock donated $100,000 to the Humane Society of Ventura County amid efforts to rescue and evacuate animals from devastating wildfires.

The nonprofit wrote in a Facebook post that the actress and her family reached out to the organization to show their support during the Woolsey and Hill fires.

Bullock said she wanted to "contribute to those on the frontline rescuing animals in peril and hope others will choose to do the same," the Facebook post stated.

The organization said the donation will help the nonprofit provide 24/7 care for the "scores of horses, bulls, donkeys, pigs, chickens, ducks, dogs, cats and other pets evacuated from the fires."

The nonprofit added that it pledged to care for these animals for as long as it is needed or until their owners can safely reunite with them.

