SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sanger police are investigating a drowning at a poultry farm.

Police were called out to ''Pitman Family Farms'' around 5:45 Saturday morning.

That's located on North Avenue and J Street.

Right now, information is limited, but authorities confirmed a man was found dead on the company's property.

Police say they do not suspect foul play.

The investigation is ongoing.