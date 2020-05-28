Sanger residents now required to wear face masks in public

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Sanger now requires its residents to wear face masks to help mitigate spreading the coronavirus.City leaders issued the emergency order on Wednesday, saying all residents must wear a face mask in the city.The only people exempt from the requirement are those eating at restaurants, but masks must be worn while customers wait to be seated or when they get up from the dining table.The city says Sanger police and code enforcement will be enforcing this order.