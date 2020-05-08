Sanger man arrested for possessing hundreds of child porn videos

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Sanger man is behind bars after investigators found hundreds of child pornography videos in his possession.The Central Valley ICAC Task Force and M.A.G.E.C detectives made the arrest on Tuesday after executing a search warrant on a home on 7th Street near Greenwood Avenue in Sanger.The task force had received a tip about a man uploading child porn. When they arrived, officers found 26-year-old John Lomeli Gonzalez, who was living in a detached garage behind the home.Detectives found hundreds of videos depicting young children being sexually abused on electronic devices. Gonzalez was arrested for possession of child pornography with an enhancement of possessing more than 600 images of child porn.His bail is set for $40,000.