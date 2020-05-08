child pornography

Sanger man arrested for possessing hundreds of child porn videos

John Lomeli Gonzalez

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Sanger man is behind bars after investigators found hundreds of child pornography videos in his possession.

The Central Valley ICAC Task Force and M.A.G.E.C detectives made the arrest on Tuesday after executing a search warrant on a home on 7th Street near Greenwood Avenue in Sanger.

The task force had received a tip about a man uploading child porn. When they arrived, officers found 26-year-old John Lomeli Gonzalez, who was living in a detached garage behind the home.

Detectives found hundreds of videos depicting young children being sexually abused on electronic devices. Gonzalez was arrested for possession of child pornography with an enhancement of possessing more than 600 images of child porn.

His bail is set for $40,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sangerchild abusecrimechild pornographysex abuse against childrenpornography
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
86-year-old Fresno man arrested for possessing child pornography
Woman arrested in Madera County on child pornography charges
Judge denies R. Kelly's request to be released from jail due to COVID-19
California school counselor accused of placing hidden camera in boys' restroom
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom details rules for businesses opening in California tomorrow
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno residents adjust to first day of mandatory face masks
Man found dead in central Fresno alley
New home building impacted by shelter in place
CA restaurants envision big changes in reopening amid COVID-19
Fire crews battling fire along Highway 41 near Friant Ave.
Show More
Don't forget your face mask, Fresno's new shelter-in-place order in effect today
33 million have sought US unemployment aid since virus hit
Fresno Police hunting for driver who hit and killed woman crossing Olive Ave.
DMV to reopen select field offices across Calif. on Friday
Man hospitalized after being hit by car in Parlier
More TOP STORIES News