Firefighters put out small fire outside Sanger Unified district office

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating what sparked a fire at the Sanger Unified administration building on Monday morning.The fire was reported just before 4:00 am on Seventh Street near Hoag.Firefighters say a door to the building was damaged with light smoke going into the office. The smoke was blown out by fire crews.A person was detained at the scene, but it's unclear if they were connected to the fire.In a message from the district, officials said services in the building are temporarily "inaccessible" while firefighters conduct an arson investigation.