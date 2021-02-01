Firefighters put out small fire outside Sanger Unified district office

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating what sparked a fire at the Sanger Unified administration building on Monday morning.
The fire was reported just before 4:00 am on Seventh Street near Hoag.
Firefighters say a door to the building was damaged with light smoke going into the office. The smoke was blown out by fire crews.
A person was detained at the scene, but it's unclear if they were connected to the fire.
In a message from the district, officials said services in the building are temporarily "inaccessible" while firefighters conduct an arson investigation.
