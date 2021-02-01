arson

Firefighters put out small fire outside Sanger Unified district office

In a message from the district, officials said services in the building are temporarily "inaccessible" while firefighters conduct an arson investigation.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating what sparked a fire at the Sanger Unified administration building on Monday morning.

The fire was reported just before 4:00 am on Seventh Street near Hoag.

Firefighters say a door to the building was damaged with light smoke going into the office. The smoke was blown out by fire crews.

A person was detained at the scene, but it's unclear if they were connected to the fire.

