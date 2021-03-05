Sanger Unified moving away from caricature Apache logo, Apache name to remain

LOGO CHANGE: The Sanger Unified School District says it is transitioning away from a caricature logo for the Apaches to an arrowhead to make sure it is aware of and valuing cultural diversity. The school will still be called the Apaches.

What do you think? @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/XMEfKl9Sq9 — Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) March 5, 2021

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Sanger Unified School District says it has been phasing out its caricature logo for the Apaches at Sanger High School to make sure it is aware of and valuing cultural diversity.The district made it clear the name of the school is not changing.The spokesperson for the district, Cary Catalano, said the district has always changed branding and symbols throughout the years and calls the latest change the "right move".Catalano said Sanger Unified would utilize the arrowhead instead of the caricature to make sure the brand is communicated along with the current times.Catalano added the caricature would no longer be used to ensure they are sensitive to cultural diversity.