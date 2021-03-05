mascot

Sanger Unified moving away from caricature Apache logo, Apache name to remain

Sanger Unified will utilize the arrowhead instead of the caricature to make sure the brand is communicated along with the current times.

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Sanger Unified School District says it has been phasing out its caricature logo for the Apaches at Sanger High School to make sure it is aware of and valuing cultural diversity.

The district made it clear the name of the school is not changing.

The spokesperson for the district, Cary Catalano, said the district has always changed branding and symbols throughout the years and calls the latest change the "right move".



Catalano said Sanger Unified would utilize the arrowhead instead of the caricature to make sure the brand is communicated along with the current times.

Catalano added the caricature would no longer be used to ensure they are sensitive to cultural diversity.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
