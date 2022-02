FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State's Victor E. Bulldog III will retire as the live mascot for the university next year, officials announced Wednesday.Victor E. became the live mascot in 2015 and quickly captured the hearts of Fresno State students, staff and fans.Officials say Victor E. will continue supporting the Bulldogs with appearances this semester.He will then "pass the collar" to a new pup, Victor E. Bulldog IV, who will be introduced next fall.An official retirement celebration will be held in spring 2023 for Victor E. III.