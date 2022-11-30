Victor E. Bulldog IV makes debut at Fresno State

Victor E. Bulldog III will stick around until next year to show his replacement the ropes.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a new kid on campus -- the face of Fresno State.

Victor E. Bulldog IV is the newest live mascot carrying on a century-long tradition at the university.

"The dog embodies who we are, it brings us together. It brings us a community, and it brings us together as a university that cares for each other. That's what the power of our mascot is," says University President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval.

After eight years on the job and over 1,000 appearances, Victor E. Bulldog III is getting ready to retire.

"The opportunities that we have to connect with the community is really special and he brings the bulldogs spirit both on campus and off," explains Jacqui Glasener, Victor E.'s caretaker.

But the responsibility of representing Fresno State is staying in the family. Victor E. Bulldog IV is the great-nephew of Victor E. III.

Jiménez-Sandoval says having a real bulldog on campus is what sets Fresno State apart.

"We are the only CSU that has a live mascot," says Jiménez-Sandoval.

"It's going to be fun to have them both go through and learn from one another and be able to share that spotlight," says Glasener.

Glasener says it will take the rambunctious puppy time to get comfortable with the camera, but she's positive it's a job he was destined to do.

"Victor E. Bulldog IV has a little V on his back. So, we really feel like that's really something where he is going to be, he was sort of chosen to be able to do in this role," Glasener explains.