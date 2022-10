Santa Nella Market shooting leaves 1 dead, authorities say

SANTA NELLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A shooting at the Santa Nella Market in Santa Nella left one person dead Friday, according to the Merced County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said they went to investigate a shooting Friday night at the Santa Nella Market where they found a juvenile who was shot.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities are investigating what led up to the fatal shooting.

This is a developing story