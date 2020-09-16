Merced County deputies searching for missing 22-year-old woman

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced County deputies are asking for the public's help searching for a missing 22-year-old woman.
Sarah Malzahn was last seen on Saturday at around 11:30 a.m. She left her volunteer job at the Merced Zoo on a bicycle to head home, but she never arrived.
Malzahn was last seen wearing a light blue-colored Merced Zoo work shirt and blue jeans. Further information was not immediately available.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff's Office.
