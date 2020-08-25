fundraiser

You can help California wildfire victims the next time you shop for groceries

The proceeds will go directly to helping people affected by the California wildfires.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You have the opportunity to help California fire victims each time you shop for groceries.

The Save Mart Companies launched a campaign to support the American Red Cross Fire Relief during massive wildfire emergencies.

The "Round Up the Change" fundraiser is underway at all Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx stores in central and northern California.

RELATED: Red Cross in need of volunteers, funds to help wildfire evacuees

Giving is as easy as just rounding your grocery bill up to the nearest dollar at the checkout counter. The difference is donated to the Red Cross' fire relief fund.

RELATED: Track wildfires across Central California and the state with this interactive map
