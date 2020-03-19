tulare county sheriff's office

Tulare County Sheriff's Office warns of scammers claiming to be from Social Security Administration

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about scammers claiming to be from the Social Security Administration.

TCSO says the caller identifies himself as either John Luck or Patrick Kelly and tells the victim that there's a warrant out for the victim's arrest unless they pay.

Someone in Orosi fell for the scam, buying $2,500 in gift cards that the scammers stole.

TCSO says no federal agency will ever call and tell you there's a warrant out for your arrest, and would never demand money.

If you have any questions about a potential scam, call TCSO at 559-802-9400.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countyscamssocial securityscamtulare county sheriff's office
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TULARE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
2 men identified as people of interest in connection to Lindsay murder
Porterville OIS suspect had history of mental illness and drug abuse
Robbers pistol-whip clerk at Terra Bella market, steal cash
Tulare Co. Deputy named Officer of the Year at Public Safety Night
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno calls for 'shelter in place' amid COVID-19 concerns
Newsom: 56% of Californians are expected to be infected with COVID-19
Ike's Love and Sandwiches offering free toilet paper roll with purchases
US warns Americans against all overseas travel during COVID-19 outbreak
Trump says FDA to approve drugs for COVID-19 treatment
McConnell's COVID-19 relief plan: $1,200 per person, $2,400 for couples
Central CA coronavirus cases
Show More
Clovis Police searching for at-risk, missing 76-year-old man
Fresno Unified "not ready" to make decision about school year
Health officials confirm third COVID-19 case in Fresno County
Fresno, Clovis officials hoping for cooperation with recent changes amid COVID-19 outbreak
Fresno restaurants with take-out, pick-up, delivery
More TOP STORIES News