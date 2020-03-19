Tulare County Sheriff's Office warns of scammers claiming to be from Social Security Administration

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about scammers claiming to be from the Social Security Administration.TCSO says the caller identifies himself as either John Luck or Patrick Kelly and tells the victim that there's a warrant out for the victim's arrest unless they pay.Someone in Orosi fell for the scam, buying $2,500 in gift cards that the scammers stole.TCSO says no federal agency will ever call and tell you there's a warrant out for your arrest, and would never demand money.If you have any questions about a potential scam, call TCSO at 559-802-9400.