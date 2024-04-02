12-year-old dies, 2 others injured in school shooting outside Helsinki, Finland: police

A 12-year-old has died and 2 others were injured after a school shooting in Vantaa, Finland, outside Helsinki, police said. The alleged shooter is 12.

LONDON -- A 12-year-old was killed and two others were injured Tuesday morning during a shooting carried out by another student at a school in Finland, police officials said.

"The police arrested the suspect. The investigation of the act continues," Finnish police said in a statement.

The suspect, who was also identified as a 12-year-old student at the school, was in possession of a firearm when arrested, police said.

"No force was used in the apprehension," police said in a press release. "A firearm was found in the suspect's possession. The suspect has admitted to the act during the police's preliminary interview."

Police had earlier said three 12-year-olds were injured in the shooting before later announcing one of the children had died at the scene. The two others who were injured remained hospitalized, police said.

"The shooting scene in Vantaa is deeply shocking," Petteri Orpo, the prime minister, said in a statement posted in Finnish. "My thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones and the other students and staff of Viertola school."

President Alexander Stubb added, "I wish strength for recovery to the injured."

Police said they were notified just after 9 a.m. that a shooting had taken place at the Jokiranta school, which is administratively a part of the Viertola school in Vantaa, on the outskirts of Helsinki.