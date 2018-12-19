ROCKET LAUNCH

Gear up for a spectacular light show above the Valley skies this evening

ULA shared a picture of its Delta IV Heavy rocket as it gets ready for launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. (Twitter - @ulalaunch)

KFSN staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
UPDATE: The rocket launch was aborted on Wednesday and has been rescheduled for Thursday.




Just a few minutes before the launch was supposed to happen, people in different parts of California saw a brilliant zigzagging light streak in the sky. No one's quite sure what that was.

Did you see a light in the sky? Mysterious light appears above California

------------------------------------------------

At 5.47 this evening, keep an eye on the sky.

There's a good chance the skies above the Valley will be lit up on Wednesday evening with a spectacular light show.

But don't mistake it for a meteor shower or a comet - that awe-inspiring sight is a rocket launch.

The Delta IV Heavy - a rocket carrying spy satellites into orbit - is scheduled to be launched at 5:44 p.m. at Vandenberg Air Force Base in Santa Barbara County.

People in Fresno and surrounding areas will likely see the rocket as a streak of light in the sky or as clouds of puffy smoke a few minutes later.

It will be visible across much of southern California, depending on cloud cover.

The United Launch Alliance is keeping its fingers crossed that conditions are favorable and nothing goes wrong before liftoff. The launch of the classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office has been aborted three times before this for different reasons -- the last time due to high winds.

Let's hope fourth time's a charm!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencerocket launchscienceFresnoSan JoaquinVisaliaTulareTulare CountyMercedMerced CountyMariposaMariposa CountyMaderaMadera CountySouthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROCKET LAUNCH
Rocket set to launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches satellites, cremated remains into orbit
Rocket carrying Argentinian satellite takes off successfully
Space-X latest rocket heading its way to space after successful launch
More rocket launch
SCIENCE
Did you see it? Mysterious light appears above California
NASA releases new images of Jupiter
How to see the 'Christmas comet' in the sky this weekend
Largest known diamond in North America found
More Science
Top Stories
Did you see it? Mysterious light appears above California
Woman who beat her boyfriend to death with a hammer arraigned
Toddler crushed by 3-ton truck in Fresno hit and run
SCAM ALERT: Someone is posing as Merced Co. Sheriff's Office to steal money
Apartment residents expected reimbursement after water main repair, have not heard from management
Woman carrying gasoline burned in Fresno house fire
Man behind reign of terror in South Valley deported twice, arrested two days before crime spree: ICE
Fresno County family has new hope this holiday season with a new home
Show More
Health Watch: Opioid Risk Predictor
5 bar workers arrested for serving teen who caused fatal crash
Dozens of Amazon packages found dumped in Southern California
Consumer Watch: Air mattress for holiday guests
Criminals can hijack your cellphone with illegal 'porting' technique
More News