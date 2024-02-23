SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket to add more Starlink satellites to network

LOS ANGELES -- A SpaceX launch created a bright fiery sight in the Southern California skies Thursday night.

The Falcon 9 rocket was deploying 22 Starlink satellites to join the company's existing satellite network already orbiting Earth. Starlink is designed to provide internet service in remote locations.

The Falcon 9 lifted off as scheduled from Vandenberg Air Force Base shortly after 8 p.m.

AIR7 HD was watching from a distance, capturing the glowing rocket as it climbed thousands of feet in seconds and soon escaped the Earth's atmosphere.

This was the 19th flight for the reusable first stage booster on this mission. After the satellites are deployed, the rocket will land on the company's droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

