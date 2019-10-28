space

NASA image shows jack-o-lantern sun

Halloween is just days away and there's a sense of celebration throughout the galaxy.

A NASA satellite captured a 2014 image of the sun making a 'jack-o-lantern' face as seen in ultraviolet light.

NASA posted the photo on its Facebook page over the weekend, along with a link to download a high-resolution image of the photo. The post had more than 1,000 shares as of Monday morning.



"Even our star celebrates the spooky season," the post says. "In 2014, active regions on the Sun created this jack-o'-lantern face, as seen in ultraviolet light by our Solar Dynamics Observatory satellite."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencehalloweennasaspace
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPACE
Samsung's space selfie phone crash-lands in couple's yard
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower peak tonight
Mercury to pass directly between Earth, sun in rare event
World's 1st female spacewalking team makes history
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIST: School closures Monday due to PG&E power shutoffs
Blaze erupts along 405 Fwy. near Getty Center, prompts evacuations
Investigation on after Tulare County deputy shoots, kills man
LIST: PG&E power shutoffs affect areas in Mariposa, Madera, Fresno counties
Residents stock up on supplies before thousands left in dark
Kincade Fire doubles in size, forcing emergency evacuations in Santa Rosa
Homicide investigation underway after man is shot in Selma, police say
Show More
Fresno Co. Red Cross volunteers sent to help Kincade Fire evacuees
I-80 opens in Vallejo after fire prompted evacuation of Cal Maritime
Search continues for woman missing in Sequoia National Park, vehicle found
Nationals Park fans boo President Trump, chant 'Lock him up!'
Rep. Katie Hill resigns amid allegation of inappropriate relationship
More TOP STORIES News