Space-X launching satellites to study the effects of climate change

Space-X is scheduled to launch a previously flown Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Tuesday. (KFSN)

Space-X launched a previously flown Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Tuesday. Aboard are five commercial satellites and a pair of Earth-observing satellites called Grace-Fo.

They are designed to work in Unison and will spend the next five years mapping the earth's gravity to study the effects of climate change around the world.

This is a joint project between NASA and a German research center. The mission is scheduled to last five years.

