Space-X launching satellites to study the effects of climate change

My raw video of the #SpaceX Falcon Heavy static-fire at Kennedy Space Center. Come for the cloud plumes, stay for the sound.



A French space reporter just yelled "It's like the 4th of July!" pic.twitter.com/vJssukqgIz — Robin Seemangal (@nova_road) January 24, 2018

Space-X launched a previously flown Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Tuesday. Aboard are five commercial satellites and a pair of Earth-observing satellites called Grace-Fo.They are designed to work in Unison and will spend the next five years mapping the earth's gravity to study the effects of climate change around the world.This is a joint project between NASA and a German research center. The mission is scheduled to last five years.