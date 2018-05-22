Space-X launching satellites to study the effects of climate change

They are designed to work in Unison and will spend the next five years mapping the earth's gravity to study the effects of climate change around the world.
This is a joint project between NASA and a German research center. The mission is scheduled to last five years.
My raw video of the #SpaceX Falcon Heavy static-fire at Kennedy Space Center. Come for the cloud plumes, stay for the sound.— Robin Seemangal (@nova_road) January 24, 2018
A French space reporter just yelled "It's like the 4th of July!" pic.twitter.com/vJssukqgIz