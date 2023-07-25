Search and rescue efforts have reached day three for a swimmer who went missing in the Merced River in Mariposa County.

Search and rescue efforts continue for swimmer who went missing in Merced River

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Search and rescue efforts have entered a third day for a swimmer who went missing in the Merced River in Mariposa County.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office says around 6 p.m. Sunday, Alans Alvarenga swam across the Merced River near McCabe Flat campground.

Alvarenga was swept downriver when he attempted to swim back across.

Mariposa County Deputies and Search and Rescue began searching immediately for Alvarenga along with staff from the Bureau of Land Management.

By Monday morning, staff from the Fresno Sheriff's Office along with their helicopter Eagle One and the Madera Sheriff's Office Drone Team joined the search.

The Sheriff's Office says it has been called out to this area repeatedly in recent days.

In once incident they rescued a swimmer who had to be resuscitated. In another, they pulled out a person who drowned and was not able to be saved.

Mariposa County Sheriff's deputies are asking the public to avoid the area as search teams continue to work.