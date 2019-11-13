Visalia security guard arrested for using excessive force while performing citizen's arrest

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Visalia security guard has been arrested after allegedly using excessive force while performing a citizen's arrest on the job.
In October of this year, Peter Micheal Jaramillo was employed by a security company to patrol shopping centers along the South Mooney corridor.
Police say it was around this time that they learned Jaramillo allegedly used excessive force while making a citizen's arrest while performing his duties as a security officer.
After an extensive investigation and gathering of evidence, Jaramillo was arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon and False Imprisonment.
The suspect was arrested without any trouble.
