Selma High boys basketball team raises money for fallen officer Gonzalo Carrasco

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Selma High boys basketball team is taking action in honor of fallen Selma police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco, Jr. and his family.

The players wore shirts that said 'Selma Strong' during Wednesday's game against Hanford West.

The support didn't stop on the court, the team sold more than 260 shirts with the sale proceeds benefiting the fallen officer's family.

Selma High went on to win the game 70 to 66.

The team dedicated the win to Carrasco and his loved ones.