SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters say two homes in Selma were destroyed by flames early on Tuesday morning.The fire broke out at home on McCall and Aspen Avenues after 8 am.The flames quickly spread to a neighboring house, sending thick dark smoke rising into the sky.Crews soaked the homes with water, trying to keep the fire from spreading further.Officials tell Action News firefighters are trying to contact the owner of the home that originally caught fire. The people living inside the second house that burned were able to make it out safely.The cause of the fire is under investigation.