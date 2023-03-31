Son of fallen Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco turns 1-month-old

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The son of fallen Selma Officer Gonzalo Carrasco was welcomed into the world last month.

Maximus Gonzalo Carrasco was born February 27th.

Less than one month earlier, his father was shot and killed while protecting neighbors in Selma.

Friends and family say Gonzalo was looking forward to the birth of his son and often asked for advice on fatherhood and being a supportive partner.

Baby Carrasco is now one-month-old.

His grandmother, Veronica, even knitted a tiny police uniform for him to wear.