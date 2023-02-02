Surveillance video shows suspect accused of shooting and killing Selma police officer get arrested

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Immediately after Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot, dozens of fellow officers and sheriff's deputies flooded the area to track down the shooter.

Surveillance video captures the moments the stillness was shattered late Tuesday morning as gunfire erupted about a block away.

Investigators say Officer Carrasco was shot on Pine Street, just east of Mitchell Ave.

Law enforcement from around the county was called in to try to track down the suspect, 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon.

After opening fire, investigators say Dixon took off heading south on Mitchell before turning into another residential neighborhood.

Surveillance video from a nearby home just catches Dixon as he walks from Berry Street onto Mill Street.

It was 20-30 minutes after Officer Carrasco was shot that Dixon shows up on another surveillance video, walking down the street at Sequoia and Fig Street and right toward a home.

Shortly after, law enforcement arrives.

After about 5 minutes, Dixon gives himself up.

Luis Reyes lives with his family across the street from where the suspect was taken into custody.

"It was just a lot of commotion all at one time so people didn't know what to do, I didn't know what to do, my family didn't know what to do," Reyes said.

He says his neighborhood is usually quiet.

The crime scene tape left behind is a reminder of what happened and of Officer Carrasco who risked his life to ensure others were safe.

"He sacrificed his life for the kids, for everyone in this neighborhood - for more police officers so it's just amazing and tragic at the same time," Reyes said.

While we are getting a better idea of what happened on Tuesday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office who is leading the investigation has not released where the initial report of a suspicious person came in.

They also have not said what type of firearm was used and where that firearm was eventually found.