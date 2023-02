Charges filed against man accused of killing Selma Officer Gonzalo Carrasco

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Charges have been filed against the suspect who is accused of killing Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco.

23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon has been charged with:

Possesion of a firearm by a felon.

Attempted willful, deliberate and premeditated murder.

Dixon is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Carrasco late Tuesday morning.

