Fresno Deputy Sheriffs Association nearing $50k in funding in memory of Officer Carrasco

Thousands of dollars have been raised through the Fresno Deputy Sheriffs Association in honor of fallen officer Gonzalo Carrasco who was killed in the line of duty last week.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The community is continuing to keep Officer Carrasco's memory alive.

The memorial at Lincoln Park has grown tremendously in the last 5 days and so are the funds being raised across the Central Valley.

The outpour of support for fallen Officer Gonzalo Carrasco has been felt since the day he died on January 31.

He was shot and killed protecting the community he served for two years.

Fresno Deputy Sheriffs Association President (FDSA), Eric Schmidt, says the amount of water, food and money donated is a strong reflection of how many are standing by Carrasco's family.

"I think so far, we are encroaching on the $50,000 mark from last word I got," Schmidt says. "Our role is to help our partners at Selma that are grieving for their officer."

Schmidt says the family is overwhelmed and humbled.

"The family is very grateful, I've spoken to them, they are very grateful," Schmidt says. "The amount of support they've gotten from day one. They just can't believe it."

Sunday, the Reedley Police Department, Fresno County Sheriff's Office and Starbucks partnered for a fundraiser helping raise even more.

"To see the community out here, is just awesome," Reedley Police Chief Joe Garza. "It's an awesome show of support for the family and so they understand that they will never forget the sacrifice Officer Carrasco made."

Garza says the death of Officer Carrasco hit very close to home for him and his department.

Carrasco was one of his explorers and knew several officers.

Explorer Alexis Cuevas says as heartbreaking as it is to mourn the loss of a community member and officer, she feels proud seeing how many are giving a helping hand.

"It's heartwarming. It's crazy. Not every day do you see people supporting law enforcement," Reedley Police Explorer Alexis Cuevas says. "So it's a huge emotional feeling seeing this many people come out and just donating."

A memorial for Carrasco is scheduled for February 16 at the Fresno Convention Center.

A memorial fund has been set up for the family of the fallen officer.

Contributions to the fund can be sent to:

Fresno Deputy Sheriff's Association

C/O Selma POA Memorial Fund

1360 Van Ness Avenue

Fresno, Ca 93721.