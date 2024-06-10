Cedar Grove in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks set to reopen

This will be the first time people can visit the grove since the severe flooding during the winter of 2022 and 2023.

Cedar Grove in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks will soon be open to the public for the first time in over a year.

Cedar Grove in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks will soon be open to the public for the first time in over a year.

Cedar Grove in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks will soon be open to the public for the first time in over a year.

Cedar Grove in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks will soon be open to the public for the first time in over a year.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cedar Grove in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks will soon be open to the public for the first time in over a year.

The grove will reopen in stages with day use, wilderness access, the visitors center and the roads end permit station expected to open on Monday.

On June 15, the Cedar Grove Market is scheduled to open. The Cedar Grove Lodge, grill, showers and laundry services resume on the 21st.

This will be the first time people can visit the grove since the severe flooding during the winter of 2022 and 2023.

If you are planning to go, you can also pick up a wilderness permit online.