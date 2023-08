Man drowns in Sequoia National Park, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man drowned in the Kaweah River inside Sequoia National Park on Friday afternoon.

The drowning happened around 2 pm in the river near the Potwisha Campground.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has not yet provided any other details about the drowning.

Deputies are reminding the public to be careful around waterways due to fast and cold currents.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.