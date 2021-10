SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular trail at Sequoia National Forest is getting a little sprucing up.Repair work is set to begin next week at the Trail of 100 Giants located in the Long Meadow Giant Sequoia Grove.The grove contains about 850 giant sequoias, with 125 of them measuring more than 10 feet in diameter.The largest tree in the grove has a diameter of 20 feet and is 220 feet tall.Work on the asphalt surface of the trail will be completed in sections to allow large portions of the trail to remain open to visitors.Repairs should be complete by the end of September.