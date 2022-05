VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- It'll soon be easier for people in the South Valley to visit Sequoia National Park. The Sequoia Shuttle will be back up and running after being shut down for two years due to the pandemic.For $20, riders can book a round-trip from Visalia to the national park.The shuttle is a partnership between Visalia Transit and the National Parks Service.The season runs from May 26 to September 11.Visalia Transit is now taking reservations over the phone at 877-287-4453.