There are some new faces on "Sesame Street" just in time for Father's Day.The show released a new episode featuring a family with two gay dads in celebration of Pride Month.On the episode titled "Family Day," we meet the husbands - played by Chris Costa and Alex Weisman - and their daughter, played by Olivia Perez.In a post on Facebook, the co-director of the episode celebrated its airing writing: "Love is love, and we are so happy to add this special family to our Sesame family."