9-year-old hospitalized after being ejected in Tulare County crash

Seven people were hospitalized, including a 9-year-old boy who was ejected, following a rollover crash in Tulare County Sunday.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 9-year-old was rushed to the hospital after a solo vehicle crash in Tulare County.

California Highway Patrol officers say just before noon Sunday, a GMC Yukon carrying 6 people was traveling south on Highway 99 near Highway 190 in Tipton.

The 19-year-old driver tried to get into the fast lane when they jerked back into the slow lane, hitting a fence and rolling over.

A 9-year-old passenger in the backseat was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected into a field.

The area was recently plowed, limiting damage.

The child and other passengers were taken to a nearby hospital.

Officers say drugs and or alcohol are not considered factors in the crash.