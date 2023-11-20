9-year-old hospitalized after being ejected in Tulare County crash

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 9-year-old was rushed to the hospital after a solo vehicle crash in Tulare County.
California Highway Patrol officers say just before noon Sunday, a GMC Yukon carrying 6 people was traveling south on Highway 99 near Highway 190 in Tipton.
The 19-year-old driver tried to get into the fast lane when they jerked back into the slow lane, hitting a fence and rolling over.
A 9-year-old passenger in the backseat was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected into a field.
The area was recently plowed, limiting damage.
The child and other passengers were taken to a nearby hospital.
Officers say drugs and or alcohol are not considered factors in the crash.