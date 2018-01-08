SAN FRANCISCO --There are new details in the case against a Central Valley man accused of plotting an attack on San Francisco's Pier 39.
The federal indictment against Everitt Aaron Jameson lists two charges -- attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and distribution of information relating to destructive devices.
Each charge carries a penalty of 20 years behind bars and a quarter million dollar fine.
The 26-year-old, who once trained as a Marine, reportedly told undercover FBI agents he wanted to attack Pier 39 on Christmas Day, as a show of support for ISIS.
According to a handwritten letter obtained by the FBI, the Modesto man also referred to himself as Abdallah adu Everitt ibn Gordon.
Jameson is currently in custody and is due in court Friday.
