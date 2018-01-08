TERRORISM

San Francisco Pier 39 terror plot suspect indicted

The FBI on Dec. 22, 2017 announced that Everitt Aaron Jameson, a Modesto, Calif. resident, has been charged with planning a Christmas terror attack at San Francisco's Pier 39. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
There are new details in the case against a Central Valley man accused of plotting an attack on San Francisco's Pier 39.

The federal indictment against Everitt Aaron Jameson lists two charges -- attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and distribution of information relating to destructive devices.

RELATED: Man from the Valley planned Christmas terror attack on SF's Pier 39, FBI says

Each charge carries a penalty of 20 years behind bars and a quarter million dollar fine.

The 26-year-old, who once trained as a Marine, reportedly told undercover FBI agents he wanted to attack Pier 39 on Christmas Day, as a show of support for ISIS.

RELATED: FBI prevents potentially deadly Christmas terror attack

According to a handwritten letter obtained by the FBI, the Modesto man also referred to himself as Abdallah adu Everitt ibn Gordon.

Jameson is currently in custody and is due in court Friday.

Click here and here for a look at the indictment documents.

VIDEO: Father of foiled SF terror attack suspect: 'Unreal, I really couldn't believe it'
EMBED More News Videos

The father of a Modesto man accused of plotting a terror attack in San Francisco spoke with ABC30 after learning his son was involved.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
terror attackterror threatterrorismFBIarrestinvestigationtourismtouristSan FranciscoModesto
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Pier 39 terror plot prompts heightened security for New Year's Eve in SF
Pier 39 Terror Plot suspect to plead not guilty
Tourists at Pier 39 express fear, sadness, strength in face of foiled terror attack
Guns, ammo, will and letter seized from Pier 39 Terror Plot suspect's home
COURT DOCUMENT: FBI criminal complaint for SF terror plot suspect
VIDEO: Father of foiled SF terror attack suspect speaks out
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland man allegedly planned Bay Area terror attacks
New ISIS video names targets in San Francisco
TERRORISM
Sacramento man was part of ISIS, officials say
1,642nd victim of 9/11 World Trade Center attack identified
Remembering the Pulse Nightclub shooting victims
Valley man who planned attack on San Francisco pleads guilty
Terrorism concerns arise as Royal Wedding nears
More terrorism
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News