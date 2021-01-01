CHP searching for wrong-way driver who crashed car in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are searching for an alleged DUI driver who caused a rollover crash in northeast Fresno on Friday morning.Investigators say a woman was driving east along part of the dirt shoulder of the center divider of westbound Highway 168 near Shaw Avenue around 3:30 am.The woman lost control of the car, causing it to hit the concrete divider and overturn onto the road.Authorities say the driver got out of the car and took off on foot. Officers are now searching for the woman but have not yet provided a possible description.The CHP said there was a male passenger inside the car who suffered major injuries. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call 559-705-2200.