crash

CHP searching for wrong-way driver who crashed car in northeast Fresno

Authorities say the driver got out of the car and took off on foot.

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are searching for an alleged DUI driver who caused a rollover crash in northeast Fresno on Friday morning.

Investigators say a woman was driving east along part of the dirt shoulder of the center divider of westbound Highway 168 near Shaw Avenue around 3:30 am.

The woman lost control of the car, causing it to hit the concrete divider and overturn onto the road.

Authorities say the driver got out of the car and took off on foot. Officers are now searching for the woman but have not yet provided a possible description.

The CHP said there was a male passenger inside the car who suffered major injuries. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call 559-705-2200.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northeastduichpwrong waydui crashcrash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
41-year-old killed, teen injured in alleged DUI crash in Madera Co.
1 killed, 1 injured after car slams into brick wall in northwest Fresno
Driver killed in crash with big rig in Kerman
1 killed in Tulare County rollover crash, CHP says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Multiple people stabbed at southeast Fresno party, police say
Fresno Co. health officials preparing for wave of COVID cases after holiday gatherings
Multiple people killed in head-on crash in Fresno County
2 men shot in Fresno's first homicides of 2021 identified
Fresno woman hit in the head by stray bullet that fell from sky
One killed, one injured in possible DUI crash in central Fresno
6 stabbed at New Year's Eve party in Hanford, police say
Show More
Many take to Woodward Park with New Year's Resolutions in mind
Nancy Pelosi's home vandalized with graffiti, fake blood on New Year's Day
California congressman David Valadao tests positive for COVID-19
Fresno Fairgrounds sit quiet with Hmong New Year event canceled
Peoples Church moving exclusively to online services to start 2021
More TOP STORIES News