gun violence

7-year-old girl among several young victims of July 4 gun violence in major US cities

CHICAGO -- Several children and teenagers were victims of gun violence during Fourth of July celebrations across the United States, including a 7-year-old girl who was fatally shot at a family party in Chicago.

The 7-year-old girl, identified as Natalie Wallace, was fatally shot in the head while standing on the sidewalk at her grandmother's house around 7 p.m., police said. Suspects got out of a car and began shooting, police said. No one was has been arrested.

In another Chicago shooting, just before midnight Saturday, four males opened fire on a large gathering in the street, killing a 14-year-old boy and three other male victims, police said.

"Tonight, a 7-year-old girl in [the Austin neighborhood] joined a list of teenagers and children whose hopes and dreams were ended by the barrel of a gun," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Twitter late Saturday. "As a city, we must wrap our arms around our youth so they understand there's a future for them that isn't wrapped up in gun violence."



EMBED More News Videos

Chicago seeing a surge of gun violence as it also tries to deal with the pandemic.



In Washington, D.C., an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed after a group of about five men opened fire, police said. No suspects have been identified, but police say a black sedan was seen fleeing through a nearby alley.

Police in Atlanta said a juvenile was shot around 9:50 p.m. and later died in the hospital. An investigation is ongoing. Police did not specify the victim's age.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
4th of julyfatal shootinggun violencechild killedu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUN VIOLENCE
8-year-old killed in shooting at Alabama mall
Gun sales background checks hit all-time high
1 killed, 2 hurt in shooting outside Florida Amazon facility
Another shooting in Seattle's protest zone leaves 1 dead
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Millerton Lake sees large crowds on 4th of July with new guidelines
Visalia students, community lock hands to keep BLM signs from being moved
Man drowns in San Joaquin River
Local firefighters preparing for dangerous 4th of July weekend
Woman rescued after falling down ravine in Tulare Co., condition unknown
Central California coronavirus cases
Mosquito known to carry yellow fever found in Merced County
Show More
House destroyed after fire in southeast Fresno, all residents safe
Thousands gather for 4th of July fireworks show in Fresno County
Employee at Dutch Bros location in Fresno tests positive for coronavirus
Soft opening held for new marijuana dispensary in Lemoore
Atwater native and professional baseball player wants to become Navy Seal
More TOP STORIES News