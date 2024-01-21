1 person injured in Clovis shooting, police searching for shooter

CLOVIS, Calif. -- The Clovis police department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Sunday morning.
Police say they received a call around midnight for a gunshot and a person lying in the street near the Sierra Madre and Golden Avenues.
On their way to the scene, a witness told officers the injured person got up, got into a car, and drove away.
Officers pulled over a car matching the description and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
That person was taken to CRMC and is expected to be okay.
Investigators are looking through security camera footage for a potential shooter.