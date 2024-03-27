Free shuttle service for the 110th Clovis Rodeo

City of Clovis announces free shuttle service to and from the 110th annual Clovis Rodeo in April.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Clovis announced a free shuttle service for the 110th annual Clovis Rodeo.

The rodeo begins Wednesday, April 24, through Sunday, April 28.

The shuttle service will run between the southeast corner of the Sierra Vista Mall parking lot and the corner of Veterans Parkway and 4th Street.

"We are thrilled to offer this complimentary shuttle service in collaboration with the City of Clovis," said Clancy Wardle, President of the Clovis Rodeo Association, in a press release. "This initiative not only provides a convenient transportation option for our attendees but also helps reduce traffic congestion around the event area."

The shuttle schedule is Wednesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and return from 9 to 11:30 p.m.

On the weekend, pick-up will be from 12 pm to 3 pm, and the return rides run from 5 pm to 6:30 pm.